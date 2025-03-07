Multiple Matches Added to Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Updated Lineup

WWE has updated the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, with multiple matches announced. The updated lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight

* Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

* Solo Sikoa vs. Braun Strowman

* Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Cody Rhodes to address WWE Elimination Chamber events

* Jade Cargill to appear

* Randy Orton to appear