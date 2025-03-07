wrestling / News

Multiple Matches Added to Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Updated Lineup

March 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE SmackDown 2-28-25 - LA Knight vs Shinsuke Nakamura Image Credit: WWE

WWE has updated the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, with multiple matches announced. The updated lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight
* Street FightB>: Chelsea Green vs. Michin
* Solo Sikoa vs. Braun Strowman
* Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
* Cody Rhodes to address WWE Elimination Chamber events
* Jade Cargill to appear
* Randy Orton to appear

