Multiple Matches Added to Tonight’s WWE Smackdown, Updated Lineup
March 7, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has updated the lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, with multiple matches announced. The updated lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. LA Knight
* Street FightB>: Chelsea Green vs. Michin
* Solo Sikoa vs. Braun Strowman
* Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre
* Cody Rhodes to address WWE Elimination Chamber events
* Jade Cargill to appear
* Randy Orton to appear
🚨 🚨 🚨
After an earth-shattering #WWEChamber, @RealNickAldis has some HUGE news regarding tonight's #SmackDown in Philly! 👀
📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/rGEiZMghFS
— WWE (@WWE) March 7, 2025
