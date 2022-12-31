wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis & More Remember Jayson Strife

December 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jaysin Strife Image Credit: AEW

Independent star Jaysin Strife passed away on Wednesday at just 37 years old and the wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to him. As reported earlier, Strife passed after a battle with cancer. You can see reactions from Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak, Sami Callihan, Nick Aldis and more below:

