Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis & More Remember Jayson Strife

Independent star Jaysin Strife passed away on Wednesday at just 37 years old and the wrestling world took to social media to pay tribute to him. As reported earlier, Strife passed after a battle with cancer. You can see reactions from Mustafa Ali, Adam Pearce, Drew Gulak, Sami Callihan, Nick Aldis and more below:

Jaysin Strife gave a lot to the Midwest Indy wrestling scene. So much passion and pride for what we do. Rest in power, brudda. Yellow Dog 4 life. pic.twitter.com/XqPsZqFxvh — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 30, 2022

Godspeed, Jaysin Strife. Thank you for always doing it the right way. I never saw you treat anybody with anything other than respect, myself included. I’m glad that we met and worked together, and I’m so glad we got to catch up a couple of weeks ago. Rest well, my brother. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3hYkcMnZne — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 30, 2022

Took this picture of Nate back in 2011 while strolling around England. We were two of the only American wrestlers booked on this Summer long European tour. @JaysinStrife is someone who changed the lives of many people for the better! Mine included. I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/2HZirEuEpR — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) December 30, 2022

This is beyond heartbreaking. RIP Jaysin Strife. pic.twitter.com/FDqRXcagxk — Death Machine (@TheSamiCallihan) December 30, 2022

RIP. Nathan Blodgett aka Jaysin Strife. I arrived in Omaha with an opponent but left with a friend. My best to the Blodgett family. Cherish life. pic.twitter.com/ZlD3n5esF0 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 30, 2022

Heartbreaking to hear the news. Such an amazing dude that gave so much to young talent and the midwest indy scene. RIP JAYSIN STRIFE. pic.twitter.com/Suo34bOxxR — Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) December 30, 2022

I met Nate (Jaysin Strife) first through @hypegotti back in the early 00s. From there, Nate became a friend I saw often. He created such amazing thing w/@MAGNUMWRESTLING. It was nice catching up with him at AEW early this year. RIP Nate https://t.co/jWhWlBQo5N — SONJAY (@sonjaydutterson) December 30, 2022

I love you. Rest in Paradise my friend. Till we meet again on the other side. @JaysinStrife #TeamStrife pic.twitter.com/JSjNMOoQ0y — ⭐⭐Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸⭐⭐ (@RRWWE) December 30, 2022

Jaysin Strife

One of the nicest guys I ever met. You made me feel welcome my first time flying across the country to LA. This is one of my favorite memories from the trip. Thoughts are with your family.

You will be missed rest easy man https://t.co/boC3b7mdNj — Joe Gacy (@JoeGacy) December 30, 2022