Mustafa Ali Announces That He’s Donating WWE Crown Jewel Earnings to Charity

– At WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, Oct. 21, Mustafa Ali will face Mansoor in a singles match. Earlier today, Ali announced that he plans on donating his earnings from the upcoming match to charity. Ali wrote on his Twitter, “Earnings from the 10/21 event will be donated to charity.”

As previously noted, Ali expressed that he’s thankful for the matchup, since it will be the first time there is a singles match between two Muslim wrestlers on a WWE PPV event. However, he’s also shown his disappointed that WWE did not promote the matchup during the Crown Jewel rundown last Friday on SmackDown.

Mustafa Ali vs. Mansoor is scheduled for Thursday’s Crown Jewel event. It will be held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.