wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Selling Ring Gear To Benefit Helping Hand USA
Mustafa Ali is putting his old ring gear on sale to raise money for Helping Hand USA. The WWE alumnus posted to Twitter to announce that all of his previously worn ring gear is going on sale, with all of the proceeds going to the global humanitarian relief organization.
Ali wrote:
“world is divided over who is in the right and who is wrong. Shouting at each other drowns out the voice of innocent children left w/o homes, food, water and medical help.
I am putting ALL of my previously worn gear for sale. 100% of the money will go to @HelpingHandUSA
Please email a picture of the gear you are interested in purchasing along with your bid to [email protected]. Payments will be there through paypal. Serious inquiries only please.
If you would like to donate to @HelpingHandUSA directly:
https://www1.hhrd.org/Campaigns/Palestine-Relief
