House of Glory Announces Mustafa Ali vs. Alex Shelley For HOG Reckoning

Mustafa Ali will battle Alex Shelley at House of Glory’s HOG Reckoning in March. House of Glory announced on Thursday that Ali will battle Shelley at the March 2nd show in New York City, streaming live on Premier Streaming Network.

You can see the full announcement below:

Mustafa Ali faces Alex Shelley Saturday March 2nd at HOG Reckoning in NYC

House of Glory officials have announced a huge match for Saturday March 2nd at Reckoning. Worlds will collide as Mustafa Ali faces Alex Shelley in a dream match spanning styles and eras that only HOG could provide.

Streaming live on Watch on Premier with a bell time of 6 PM.

Mustafa Ali, former WWE star on his 2024 World Tour looking to face all the best in the world.

Former Impact Heavyweight Champion Alex Shelley, often considered one of the best in the world, looks to continue showing the world why he can wrestle any style against anyone.

Who will come out victorious in this epic encounter? Find out March 2nd!

Tickets are available at HOGWrestling.net. General admission starts at $20.

The NYC Arena is easily accessible via MTA, LIRR, and limited street parking available.