Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
June 4, 2023 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali and Joe Gacy will do battle on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the match between the two on Sunday after Ali made his NXT debut on last week’s show and made the save for Wes Lee and Tyler Bate after Gacy attacked them.
The lineup for the show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network, is:
* NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal
* Ilja Dragunov returns
* Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp
* Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy
* Ava Raine & The Dyad vs. Ivy Nile & The Creed Brothers
