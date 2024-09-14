MVP Believes Kenny King Should Have a Job Somewhere

– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE Superstar MVP discussed his view that the wrestling industry has let down Kenny King. MVP said on King (via WrestlingInc.com), “I just saw [Kenny King] the other day in Las Vegas. Kenny King’s my little brother man…He should have a job somewhere. I don’t know what happened with [TNA Wrestling]. He should be working somewhere. It’s a travesty that he’s not.”

Kenny King has wrestled in both ROH and TNA, winning the ROH World TV Title, ROH Tag Team Titles, TNA X-Division Title, and the Impact Digital Media Title. He’s also appeared as a contestant on the reality show, The Bachelorette.