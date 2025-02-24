MVP Recalls Working With Great Khali In WWE

MVP may not have enjoyed his match with The Great Khali, but he loved being around him backstage. The AEW star worked with Khali when they were both with WWE, and he spoke with the Huge Pop! Podcast about his memories of working with the Indian superstar

On working with Khali in WWE: “He was absolutely no fun to work with, at all. But in the locker room, on the road and otherwise, he was hysterical. A lot of the times, he didn’t mean to be. Other times, he would play the, ‘I don’t really understand’ whenever it was convenient for him. Other times, he would hit you with a joke that you go, ‘Hell no. For him to make that kind of a joke, he speaks English well.’”

On being on “Khali duty” in devepmental: “I was with him in developmental. I had Khali duty for a while where everybody was assigned to dive him around for a week. At one point, we were driving around this parking lot in Florida on a Sunday in my Expedition. I’m teaching him how to drive. We’re driving through the parking lot listening to Ludacris, ‘Move bitch, get out the way.’ He’s bopping his head, he loves the song. I have this great story of teaching Khali how to drive. ‘Eventually, you’re gonna have to learn how to do this, dude. Everyone is not going to keep driving you around.’ The flip side of that is, when he gave you that chop to the head, there was absolutely no work to that chop. That was that big thick bone right there to your skull. I never enjoyed working with Khali. Joking around, giving him a hard time, and trading insults, that was awesome.”