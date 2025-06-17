– During a recent edition of the Marking Out podcast, MVP discussed working with Freddie Prinze Jr. in WWE. MVP revealed he didn’t like working with Prinze in WWE at first. However, Prinze helping him with a promo while feuding with Jeff Hardy in WWE eventually helped him grow to like Prinze. They eventually became close friends. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

MVP on initially not wanting Freddie Prinze Jr. in WWE: “He and I didn’t get along at first. I didn’t like him, I’m like, ‘I’m not letting this old tiger beat teen heartthrob tell me about wrestling.’ I was not nice to him. Then we had to work together. It was SummerSlam, me against Jeff Hardy. I was working with one of the writers who I was working with a lot at the time. He said, ‘Hey, Freddy is going to help us on this.’ I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want Freddy on this.’ He goes, ‘No, man, Freddy’s cool.’ Man, fuck Freddy, if you don’t get your I Know What You Did Last Summer ass — She’s All That.

On what made him change his view of Prinze: “It was the go home to SummerSlam, so this is one of the occasions where we were actually collaborating and writing a promo. I needed that go home line. We’re just kind of thinking and Freddy’s there and he’s pacing back and forth and he’s repeating the lines and then he stops and goes, ‘What about this?’ Here’s the crazy part, right. I don’t remember what the line was. I just remember the writer who I was with kind of perking up and going, ‘Whoa.’ I remember me hearing Freddy suggest that and being like, ‘Damn, that’s it. That’s the line right there.’ Begrudgingly, I had to look at him and go, ‘That’s actually real good, man.’”

On how the two bonded over smoking weed together: “I remember Vince sending me somebody to tell me that he liked the promo. A bunch of people came up congratulating me on how great that promo was. I was kind of looking at Freddy like, ‘Thanks man.’ After that, he was like, ‘Hey man, you want to smoke a joint?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah.’ We started smoking weed and talking about kickboxing and martial arts, we had all this stuff in common. To this day, he’s one of my dearest friends.”