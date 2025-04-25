MVP Recalls Selling Evander Holyfield’s Knockout Punch For WWE In 2007

MVP got “knocked out” by Evander Holyfield in a match at Saturday Night’s Main Event in 2007, and he recently reflected on the match. The boxing match took place as part of MVP’s feud with Matt Hardy and MVP looked back at the moment in his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet.

“Listen, let me tell you what happened,” MVP began (h/t to Fightful). “That night, I could have probably been knocked out pretty bad. Matt tells a great story about how he went to the locker room to meet Holyfield. Shelton [Benjamin] was talking about how he saw Holyfield walking in the back and that athlete-to-athlete sizing everybody up. Matt tells the story, he went back there and they introduced them and Holyfield asked him if he ever boxed and Matt said no. Holyfield said, ‘Okay, put your hands up. Try to hit me.’ He was sizing up Matt, seeing if Matt knew what he could do. Matt said he tried to hit him and Holyfield smiled and said, ‘Okay, we’ll be alright.’ Just like that, he summed up, ‘This guy couldn’t hit me in a million years.'”

He continued, “In his dressing room, there was a sound feed coming from the headsets and JBL, who we know is quite the boisterous one was talking about how, I guess his wife had met Holyfield and said he was a charming guy and JBL, his headset is going into the dressing room and he was like, ‘Damn right he’s a charming guy, he’s got 13 kids from ten different women, stay the hell away from him.’ They hear this in the dressing room and everybody was pretty upset. Holyfield was not happy at all. JBL had to go in and apologize to him and they were able to smooth everything. I go to JBL and go, ‘What the hell are you doing? I gotta get hit by that guy. You wanna get him pissed off.’ Fortunately, he was cool and an absolute pleasure to work with. People at that level with that expertise are capable of doing things you can’t really fathom. If you watched that back, it looked like he really laid one on me, and he hit me way softer than Bobby [Lashley] ever did.”

MVP is of course now in AEW as part of the Hurt Syndicate, while Holyfield’s son Elijah is part of cast of WWE LFG.