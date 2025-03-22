MVP Thinks Shane Taylor Should Ally With The Hurt Syndicate

MVP believes that Shane Taylor should join forces with The Hurt Syndicate in AEW. The AEW star recently appeared on the F Y’all Podcast with Shelton Benjamin and during the conversation, he was asked about the recent tensions between their stable and Shane Taylor Promotions.

“Shane is a wonderful little brother, man,” MVP said (per Wrestling Inc). “He’s a wonderful little brother, you know? He’s got that exuberance, you know? And we love that, we love that. We love that, I got nothing but respect for Shane.”

He continued, “So, and as a matter of fact, hey, you know what? There’s a time and a place for everything, but I would say it would behoove him and his promotion to align themselves with us. Don’t stand against us.”