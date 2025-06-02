Myron Reed Gives Update After REVOLVER Unreal Scare, Says He Suffered a Concussion

Myron Reed has provided an update to fans after his scary moment at REVOLVER Unreal, noting that he has a concussion. As noted, Reed suffered a fall to the outside during his match with Dante Leon that knocked him out. Reed posted to Twitter and gave fans an update, as you can see below.

Reed wrote:

“Just wanted to write a quick message to thank everyone who reached out to me ♥️ it was a freak accident, something that I’ve done plenty, and unfortunately this time didn’t go my way. Got a concussion but I’m all good. This won’t keep me down, it’s still the KILLERGOAT ERA”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Reed for a quick and full recovery.