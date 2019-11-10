wrestling / News
Myron Reed Wins MLW Middleweight Title on MLW: Fusion (Videos)
– Myron Reed captured his first MLW singles championship on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Reed defeated Teddy Hart to win the MLW Middleweight Championship on the episode. You can see some highlights below.
This is Reed’s first run with the title, which Hart held for 330 days. He won the title at an MLW Fusion taping in December of last year.
.@TheBadReed with a Sligshot leg drop onto @TeddyHartIsBACK#MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/DeJASFvf6f
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) November 10, 2019
Gotch style Canadian Destroyer by @TeddyHart IsBACK #MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/4Sod3IexE3
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) November 10, 2019
.@TeddyHartIsBACK with a Teddy Bomb!#MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/HS2Qd8ZcNT
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) November 10, 2019
No Cap Splash!!!@TheBadReed #MLWFusion on @beINSPORTSUSA pic.twitter.com/EGn1Pd79Qs
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) November 10, 2019
Teddy Hart was hit with a FIREBALL 🎇☄️#MLWFusion @MLW pic.twitter.com/tAz6o1MQFz
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 10, 2019
🏆 @TheBadReed defeats Teddy Hart and becomes the new @MLW World Middleweight Champion #MLWFusion pic.twitter.com/dqPVYJzIcw
— beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 10, 2019
