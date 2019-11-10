wrestling / News

Myron Reed Wins MLW Middleweight Title on MLW: Fusion (Videos)

November 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Myron Reed MLW: Fusion Injustice

– Myron Reed captured his first MLW singles championship on this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. Reed defeated Teddy Hart to win the MLW Middleweight Championship on the episode. You can see some highlights below.

This is Reed’s first run with the title, which Hart held for 330 days. He won the title at an MLW Fusion taping in December of last year.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MLW: Fusion, Myron Reed, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading