Mystery Person Observes Jaida Parker & Roxanne Perez Confrontation On WWE NXT

Jaida Parker and Roxanne Perez had a confrontation with a mystery person watching on this week’s WWE NXT. Parker, who is set to battle Perez at NXT No Mercy for the Women’s Championship, had a sit-down interview with Sarah Schreiber on Tuesday’s show that was interrupted by the champion. Perez said that Parker’s story would end like everyone else’s would — realizing that no one was better than Perez.

Parker then said she’d like to slap the taste out of Perez’s mouth, and Roxy replied she’s like to see her do it. Parker then did so and before she left, she turned and asked someone off camera what they were doing there and said she’d do the same to them too. Parker walked off and Perez looked shocked to see whoever it was.

NXT has two big incoming women’s wrestlers coming in in Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. Giulia finished her commitments to Marigold over the weekend.