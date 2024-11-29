wrestling / News
Natalya Advances In Special Friday Episode of WWE Speed
November 29, 2024 | Posted by
A new episode of WWE Speed is now available, with Natalya advancing in the tournament to decide who gets a shot at the Women’s Speed Championship. She defeated B-Fab in the first round. She will face Zelina Vega in the quarterfinals. The other tournament matches include Katana Chance vs. Alba Fyre and Michin vs. Ivy Nile. The winner faces Candice LeRae for the title.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@NatbyNature and @TheVibeBri battle it out to see who will advance in the #WWESpeed Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who ya got? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TtzZH8mqzq
— WWE (@WWE) November 29, 2024
