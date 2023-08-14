Natalya Recalls Bret Hart Fighting For Owen To Be in WrestleMania X Match

Bret and Owen Hart battled in an iconic match at WrestleMania X, and Natalya recently said that Bret fought hard for Owen to be his opponent. Natalya recalled the situation during her interview with SKOR North and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On which match she would use to introduce new fans to WWE: “I always say to people, ‘If you want to get into this and you want to learn what this is about, watch Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart [at] WrestleMania X [in] Madison Square Garden.’ Owen was the little bratty brother and Bret was the big brother trying to, like, be noble and honorable — it was just an easy story to follow. But, it was this beautiful, beautiful match, and you could understand the story because a match is a story and a story is a match. That match was magical. I’m so happy that they got to do that because it was really such a highlight in Owen’s professional career, where Owen got the chance to shine.”

On Bret fighting to get Owen in the match: “I remember Bret really fighting for Owen to have that match. A lot of people don’t know that, but Bret, behind the scenes, fought very hard for Owen to be a part of that storyline … I think something different was suggested, and Bret said, ‘No, I want it to be Owen.'”