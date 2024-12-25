wrestling / News
Natalya Comments on WWE Raw Loss: ‘I’ll Never Stop Showing Up for My Dreams’
– During last night’s WWE Raw, Natalya lost her Triple Threat Match in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. She later took to social media to comment on her defeat.
Natalya wrote, “There’s so much more I want to say, but I don’t know how to. I wake up everyday worried that I wont be able to realize my full potential. It haunts me. More than I can say. But I’ll never stop fighting. I’ll never stop showing up for my dreams. I love and appreciate everyone who’s fought hard with me. You guys are truly the best. ❤️”
Iyo Sky won the matchup against Nataly and Alba Fyre to advance in the tournament. She will face Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals on next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on Monday, December 30 in Houston, Texas.
There’s so much more I want to say, but I don’t know how to. I wake up everyday worried that I wont be able to realize my full potential. It haunts me. More than I can say. But I’ll never stop fighting. I’ll never stop showing up for my dreams. I love and appreciate everyone…
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 24, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls WWE Firing Shawn Stasiak for Secretly Recording Locker Room
- Matt Hardy Discusses Eddie Edwards Slapping Fan At TNA Final Resolution
- Kevin Nash on Why Triple H Is Best Fit To Run WWE Creative
- Ric Flair Says The Biggest Thing In The Business Will Be Charlotte Flair Breaking World Title Record