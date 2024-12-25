– During last night’s WWE Raw, Natalya lost her Triple Threat Match in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament. She later took to social media to comment on her defeat.

Natalya wrote, “There’s so much more I want to say, but I don’t know how to. I wake up everyday worried that I wont be able to realize my full potential. It haunts me. More than I can say. But I’ll never stop fighting. I’ll never stop showing up for my dreams. I love and appreciate everyone who’s fought hard with me. You guys are truly the best. ❤️”

Iyo Sky won the matchup against Nataly and Alba Fyre to advance in the tournament. She will face Lyra Valkyria in the semifinals on next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw on Monday, December 30 in Houston, Texas.