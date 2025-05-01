Natalya Says She’s In The Best Shape Of Her Life, Talks Chris Bey’s Recovery

Natalya says that she feels like she’s in the best shape of her life and isn’t planning on retiring any time soon. The WWE star was a guest on the Nikkie & Brie Show, and you can see a couple of highlights from the episode below (per PWInsider):

TJ Wilson making it to her match at Bloodsport: “Yes. He was in a production meeting. They were doing a meeting for the weekend, for the events for WrestleMania, and so they had one more meeting and TJ was like, “I’ve got 20 minutes,” and I was on in 20 minutes. He was still in the meeting. He had literally 20 minutes to make it to my fight and I was so worried that he wasn’t gonna come and right before I walked through the curtain, TJ was there… I gave him the biggest hug and then as soon as I hugged him, my music hit. I was so scared. I had already, in my mind, I was like, ‘He’ll just watch some footage and it’ll be fine. He doesn’t need to be here for it,’ and then he came. I was so happy. He left the meeting. The meeting was still going on. He was like, ‘Sorry guys. I’ve gotta go.'”

On Chris Bey’s recovery from injury: “You guys know about Chris Bey and you know about everything that Chris has been going through with his injury. We met up with Chris Bey and his girlfriend the other day and we have been keeping in touch with Chris because TJ, when he broke his neck, it was just, you need all the love and support you can get and you need it every single day, and so we met up with Chris and Chris, you know, it was so cool because TJ was able to bring his story to Chris and Chris is walking. Chris was paralyzed from the neck down and, you know, Chris shared all of that and he’s been very open about like he couldn’t move and now he’s walking and now I have full faith in Chris Bey that he will wrestle again. I think he will. I think he absolutely will.”

On how she’s feeling physically: “I just feel so good. I wish, it’s funny because people say to me, ‘When are you gonna hang it up?’ I’m gonna hang it up when Randy Orton hangs it up, when Rey Mysterio hangs it up. When I look at Randy, Randy Orton is in the best shape of his life. Rey Mysterio is in the best shape of his life. What I love right now in WWE is that we’re not letting a number define what people can do and that’s the great thing about this era. It’s like, if you are good at what you do, you go in there and rock it. I actually feel like I’m in better shape than I’ve ever been in my life and knock on wood, I wake up every morning pain free.”