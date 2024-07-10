Natalya Reveals Her Nephew Wants To Be A WWE Superstar

In an interview with McKenzie Mitchell (via Wrestling Inc), Natalya revealed that there could be a fourth-generation Hart family member wrestling soon, as her nephew wants to be a WWE superstar.

She said: “Actually, my nephew Maddox, he wants to be a WWE superstar,” Natalya said. “He’s still little. He’s only 12. But he wants to get into it. And he’s actually been training with me and TJ at the Dungeon. So he does amateur wrestling in school, and yeah…he wants to be a WWE superstar. He wants to get into wrestling. So I always say ‘You’ve got to dream big.’ But Maddox’s wrestler is Jey Uso, okay? And Jey Uso has given Maddox many pieces of…he gave Maddox a shirt that he wore to the ring, and a pair of his glasses, and sent Maddox a video. So Maddox is very inspired. So I think there will be a fourth generation Hart.“