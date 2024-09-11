wrestling / News
Natalya On Her WWE Hiatus Over Summer, Says She Was Working On Projects
Natalya says she was working on a couple of projects during her time away from WWE over the summer. The WWE star returned on this week’s episode of Raw and teamed with Lyra Valkyria & Zelina Vega in a win over the Pure Fusion Collective. She appeared on Growing Up Von Erichs and talked about her return, noting that she’s been “back in Calgary.”
“Yesterday, Monday Night Raw, I made my return back to the ring,” Natalya said (h/t to Fightful). “I took the summer off, I was working on a couple of projects. We were back in Calgary, and that’s where my family started.”
SHe continued, “It was so cool to make my re-debut in WWE back in Calgary. My whole family was there, Bret was on Raw. I was able to win my match for my team. It was cool. It’s always nice to be back home.”
