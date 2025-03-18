wrestling / News
Natalya Says Fit Finlay Deserves To Be in the WWE Hall of Fame
March 18, 2025 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Natalya recently reacted to some vintage footage of former WWE Superstar Fit Finlay performing in World of Sport. She noted how much Finlay deserves to be in the WWE Hall of Fame on social media. Natalya wrote, “Very cool footage! If anyone deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s Fit Finlay. And I know one day he will! ☘️”
Finlay, a former WWE Superstar, was also a longtime producer and road agent for the company. He currently works as a producer and coach for WWE NXT.
Very cool footage! If anyone deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, it’s Fit Finlay. And I know one day he will! ☘️ https://t.co/T86fN4WkUB
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 18, 2025
