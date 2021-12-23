Natalya Sets New Guinness World Record With Most WWE Female Career Wins

– Guinness World Records has announced world record for WWE Superstar Natalya. Previously, she had the record for most PPV appearances and most matches for any female in WWE history. Now, Natalya has set the career record for most WWE wins in a career for a female at 641 as of November 2021.

You can see the announcement below. Natalya commented on the news, “You want to know how singular and special I am? Even The Rock, Steve Austin or John Cena couldn’t capture the record of most FEMALE wins in @WWE history!!! #RecordBreaker @GWR @WWE”

She's made the most PPV appearances and had the most matches for a female in WWE history… Now, we've also confirmed that @NatbyNature has the most WWE wins in a career (female) with 641 as of November 2021 🙌https://t.co/W6yEzbbcuK pic.twitter.com/QEYccHQDIL — Guinness World Records (@GWR) December 23, 2021