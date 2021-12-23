wrestling / News

Natalya Sets New Guinness World Record With Most WWE Female Career Wins

December 23, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya WWE Raw

Guinness World Records has announced world record for WWE Superstar Natalya. Previously, she had the record for most PPV appearances and most matches for any female in WWE history. Now, Natalya has set the career record for most WWE wins in a career for a female at 641 as of November 2021.

You can see the announcement below. Natalya commented on the news, “You want to know how singular and special I am? Even The Rock, Steve Austin or John Cena couldn’t capture the record of most FEMALE wins in @WWE history!!! #RecordBreaker @GWR @WWE”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Natalya, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading