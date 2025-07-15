wrestling / News
Natalya vs. Masha Slamovich Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV
July 15, 2025 | Posted by
Natalya will battle current TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV. Barnett announced on Monday that the WWE star will take on Slamovich at the August 2nd show, which takes place over SummerSlam weekend in Eas Rutherford, New Jersey.
Barnett wrote:
“If you both are so willing to fight then I’ve got the perfect place for it.
Let’s see who gets first blood Aug 2nd.”
The match is the first made official for the PPV, which will air on Triller TV+.
If you both are so willing to fight then I've got the perfect place for it.
Let's see who gets first blood Aug 2nd. https://t.co/DS27aWjrdL pic.twitter.com/4vxEHaXY2B
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray Praises Referee For How She Handled Seth Rollins Injury on WWE SNME
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Evolution 2: Naomi, AJ Lee, Saraya
- Details On Why Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black Had Less Time on WWE Smackdown
- Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Evolution, Future Plans for Trish Stratus & Nikki Bella