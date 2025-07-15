Natalya vs. Masha Slamovich Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV

Natalya will battle current TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIV. Barnett announced on Monday that the WWE star will take on Slamovich at the August 2nd show, which takes place over SummerSlam weekend in Eas Rutherford, New Jersey.

Barnett wrote:

“If you both are so willing to fight then I’ve got the perfect place for it. Let’s see who gets first blood Aug 2nd.”

The match is the first made official for the PPV, which will air on Triller TV+.