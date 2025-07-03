– WWE Superstar Natalya recently joined Busted Open Radio and discussed this month’s return of WWE Evolution. The former Women’s Champion voiced her interest in wanting to see developmental talent Wendy Choo get a slot on the card, believing Choo is ready for a huge opportunity. She stated on Wendy Choo (via Fightful):

“Wendy Choo, I would love to see Wendy Choo at Evolution and I would love to see Wendy Choo getting a huge opportunity in WWE because the times that I’ve been at the Performance Center, Wendy Choo has been a leader backstage… She’s talented, she’s got a great attitude and I think Wendy Choo is also ready to get her opportunity. I would love to see Wendy Choo at Evolution.”

Choo has recently been competing on WWE Evolve. She recently lost a Last Woman Standing Match to Kylie Rae on the latest episode. Choo isn’t currently scheduled for WWE Evolution 2025. However, the card is scheduled to feature a Battle Royal, with the winner earning a title shot at the Women’s World Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. The participants for the matchup have not yet been announced.

WWE Evolution 2025 takes place on Sunday, July 13, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.