Nathan Frazer Calls For ‘Anyone From Anywhere’ After NXT Battleground, Chris Bey Comments

Nathan Frazer is looking for challengers from anywhere after he and Axiom retained the NXT Tag Team Titles at Battleground, leading to a response from Chris Bey. Frazer and Axiom retained the titles against The O.C. at Sunday’s PPV, and Frazer took to Twitter after the match to call for more challengers.

Frazer wrote:

“Bring us ANYONE from ANYWHERE.”

That led to Bey retweeting the post, writing:

“I know some guys … @The_Ace_Austin”

Bey and Ace Austin are former TNA World Tag Team Champions.