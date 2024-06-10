wrestling / News

Nathan Frazer Calls For ‘Anyone From Anywhere’ After NXT Battleground, Chris Bey Comments

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Axiom Nathan Frazer WWE NXT Image Credit: WWE

Nathan Frazer is looking for challengers from anywhere after he and Axiom retained the NXT Tag Team Titles at Battleground, leading to a response from Chris Bey. Frazer and Axiom retained the titles against The O.C. at Sunday’s PPV, and Frazer took to Twitter after the match to call for more challengers.

Frazer wrote:

“Bring us ANYONE from ANYWHERE.”

That led to Bey retweeting the post, writing:

“I know some guys … @The_Ace_Austin”

Bey and Ace Austin are former TNA World Tag Team Champions.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Axiom, Nathan Frazer, WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading