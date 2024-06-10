wrestling / News
Axiom & Nathan Frazer Retain Tag Team Titles At NXT Battleground
They had a hard challenge from The O.C., but Axiom & Nathan Frazer walked out of NXT Battleground with their Tag Team Championship reign intact. Axiom and Frazer defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to retain their titles at Sunday’s PPV. With Gallows sent to the outside by Frazer late in the match, Axiom hit a Super Spanish Fly followed by a Phoenix Splash from Frazer to pick up the win.
Axiom and Frazer’s title reign stands at 62 days, having won them from Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin on the April 9th episode of NXT. You can see clips from the match below.
Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here.
NEVER. SLOW. DOWN. @WWEFrazer is taking it to The Good Brothers 👊#NXTBattleground pic.twitter.com/Pvde2qqWe2
— WWE (@WWE) June 10, 2024
