– On last Friday’s WWE SmackDown, the team of Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) defeated #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano). The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) later saved Fraxiom from an attack by #DIY after the match. Earlier today, Frazer shared a message via social media on how special it was to have that moment, noting how much Shelley and Sabin mean to his career. He wrote the following:

“Last Friday was a really special night for me personally.

When I was grinding on the indies in late 2019/early 2020, I didn’t have a lot of time left on my US student visa. I knew that it was only a matter of time before I either make it big, or get sent back home and have to start all over again on the UK independents. Around that time, I attended an AIW tryout/seminar in Ohio in an attempt to get booked on the show, a show that Alex Shelley happened to be wrestling on. He pulled me aside that day and told me how much he loved my work, and how much he was rooting for me. That alone meant the world to me, but then he actively went out of his way to help me in any way that he could.

The beautiful irony is that he also knew I was one of Seth’s wrestling kids, and Seth was a guy that he also went to bat for when he was coming up. Alex went on to do just that, and went to bat for me to TNA management where he was able to get me a match on Xplosion… Against Chris Sabin. Chris was really good to me that day, which is something I never forgot. In front of 0 people, in peak COVID season, we went out there and had a short banger.

So here I am, with two of my wrestling muses, actively helping me to take my career to the next level in a time where I desperately needed it. From that point forward, everything took off for me. I started to gain a lot of traction on the indies, and was offered contracts at multiple different companies.

In the end, I decided to go with my heart and follow my lifelong dream of becoming a WWE Superstar. 5 years later, I stand side by side with them on Friday Night Smackdown as part of the best tag team division in the world… and last Friday, here they were to help me again.

It’s the kind of stuff that you literally can’t write. It was God’s will. There’s no other explanation. It’s where we are supposed to be.

Thank you for everything, MCMG”