National Openweight Title Match Added to MLW Azteca Lucha

Major League Wrestling has announced a National Openweight title match for MLW Azteca Lucha on May 11. Rickey Shane Page will defend against Bad Dude Tito. The match happens at Cicero Stadium in Chicago.

MLW today announced Rickey Shane Page (champion) vs. Bad Dude Escondido for the MLW National Openweight Championship at AZTECA LUCHA, live on TrillerTV+ from Cicero Stadium in Chicago on Saturday, May 11.

— Grab tickets at http://www.luchatickets.com and Eventbrite.com.

See a first-time ever encounter as Bad Dude Tito challenges for the National Openweight Title live and exclusively on Triller TV+! Sign up for your Triller TV+ subscription now and enjoy a FREE 7-day trial!

A high-stakes championship showdown is for the hallowed grounds of Cicero Stadium in Chicago in a first-time ever encounter.

Salina de la Renta, the mastermind behind this title bout, has once again showcased her prowess in securing high-profile matches, orchestrating a showdown that has fans on the edge of their seats. Bad Dude Tito Escondido is on the hunt for gold. Having made the move from the illegal underground fighting circuit in California to New Japan Pro Wrestling and now MLW, Escondido now sets his sights on claiming his first title in MLW, and his path to glory runs directly through Rickey Shane Page.

Page, the second-longest reigning MLW National Openweight Champion in history, has proven himself as a formidable force. Having captured the championship from Jacob Fatu last September, Page now faces his first title defense since the dissolution of The Calling. With Sami Callihan and RSP going their own ways, Page finds himself standing alone, ready to defend his title against the relentless onslaught of Bad Dude Tito.

This title match-up holds significance beyond the championship gold, as it serves as a litmus test for Rickey Shane Page’s ability to thrive in the absence of his Carcosa brotherhood. At a crossroads, Page’s resilience and adaptability will be put to the ultimate test against the relentless assault of grappler Bad Dude Tito Escondido.

Notably, this match will not be part of the ongoing wager between Salina de la Renta and Cesar Duran, as it does not feature an Azteca Lucha luchador facing off against a representative from Salina’s Promociones Dorado. Nevertheless, the stakes of this encounter remain unparalleled as the MLW National Openweight Championship hangs in the balance with a ferocious challenger facing a wicked and dangerous champion.

Get your tickets now at http://www.luchatickets.com and see it go down Saturday, May 11 in Chicago.