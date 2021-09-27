NBC Universal Networks, Including USA, May Be Leaving Youtube TV Soon

Deadline reports that Youtube TV subscribers were warned that NBC Universal networks are set to go dark on the service, including USA. USA, of course, is the home of WWE RAW and NXT. Youtube TV announced that it will lower its monthly price from $64.99 to $54.99 as long as they are unable to come to terms with NBC on their negotiations.

They said: “Our ask is that NBCU treats YouTube TV like any other TV provider. In other words, for the duration of our agreement, YouTube TV seeks the same rates that services of a similar size get from NBCU so we can continue offering YouTube TV to members at a competitive and fair price.”

NBCUniversal did not state when the channels would go dark, but suggested that it will be soon. It was noted that NBC fall primetime premieres and NFL Football is currently at risk for those who watch TV through Youtube TV, as well as local NBCU stations.

NBCU said in a statement: “NBCUniversal is seeking fair rates from Google for YouTube TV’s continued carriage of the only portfolio offering entertainment, Hispanic, news and sports networks. Unfortunately, Google is refusing to make a deal at these fair rates and is willing to withhold entertainment, news and sports programming from their paying customers. NBCUniversal feels a responsibility to inform our fans that they are at risk of losing their favorite shows if Google continues with their demands.“