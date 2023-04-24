NBCUniversal CEO Out Over Allegations Of Inappropriate Relationship, More

One of WWE’s media partners is short a CEO, with NBCUniversal head Jeff Shell out over allegations of an inappropriate relationship and more. Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, announced in a press release on Sunday that Shell was exiting the company after an investigation into allegations against him in regard to the relationship that he had with an on-air personality.

The press release reads:

Comcast Corporation Announces Jeff Shell Is Leaving the Company

Comcast today announced that the Company and Jeff Shell, Chief Executive Officer of NBCUniversal, have mutually agreed that Mr. Shell will depart effective immediately following the Company’s investigation led by outside counsel into a complaint of inappropriate conduct. Mr. Shell said, “Today is my last day as CEO of NBCUniversal. I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret. I’m truly sorry I let my Comcast and NBCUniversal colleagues down, they are the most talented people in the business and the opportunity to work with them the last 19 years has been a privilege.”

In addition to the announcement, Deadline reports that a new SEC filing from Comcast notes that Shell was dismissed “with cause” and cited ““inappropriate conduct with a female employee, including allegations of sexual harassment.”

The report continues, “Comcast Corporation retained outside counsel to investigate the allegations.” the paragraph-long filing says. “During the investigation, evidence was uncovered that corroborated the allegations. As a consequence, on April 23, 2023, the company terminated Mr. Shell’s employment with cause under his employment agreement, effective immediately.”

Shell was the CEO of Comcast starting 2019 and was involved in the deal that brought WWE Network onto Peacock. As PWInsider reports, there’s no word on how or if the firing will have any effect on NBCUniversal’s relationship with WWE.