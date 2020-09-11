wrestling / News
New Additions to Highspots Wrestling Network: Alpha-1: True North Strong, More
Highspots Wrestling Network has added a few new pieces of content to the service, including Alpha-1 and more. You can see the latest content added below (per PWInsider)
* Ego’s Amigos Rascalz & Chris Bey
On this episode of Ego’s Amigos our “Wrestler Boy” Julian aka Ethan Page is joined by all three members of the Rascalz. The interview also gets a little “Dashing” with another guest.
Topics Include:
-Japanese 7/11
-The Formation of the Rascalz
-Straight Bacon In Here
-Treehouse
-The Wedding
-Quarantine Life
* Alpha-1: True North Strong (July 2019)
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – Featuring:
– BMD vs RJ City
– PWA Canada Pure Violence Title Match: Eddie Osbourne vs Chris Logan vs JT Kirk vs Steve Brown
– Eric Cairnie vs Ethan Page
– New School Wrestling Tag Team Title Match: Fight Or Flight (Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo) vs The Quebec City Choir Boys (Judas and Seth Cassidy)
– Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs Shane Sabre
– Mark Wheeler vs Tyler Colton
– Outer Limits Title, Elimination Match: Justin Sane vs Jonny Deluca vs Alexia Nicole vs Trent Gibson vs Tyler Aero vs Clutch Jessie V vs Pretty Ricky Willdy
– Alpha Male Title Match: Kobe Durst vs LuFisto
* The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Rocky Radley & Dynamite Didi
The interview queen is back in this Unsanctioned interview, So Flo Unsanctioned that is!
Alicia is joined by the duo of Rocky Radley & Dynamite Didi for another amazing interview!
Plus Bonus Matches from Queens Of Combat!
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In AEW Using Old-School Elements, Balancing With Current Wrestling Tastes
- CM Punk On His MMA Future, Walking Away From Wrestling, Piledriving John Cena & More in New Q&A
- WWE Reportedly Releases Producers Sarah Stock, Mike ‘IRS’ Rotunda
- Mick Foley, William Regal, Michael PS Hayes & More React to Gerald Brisco’s WWE Exit