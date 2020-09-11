New Additions to Highspots Wrestling Network: Alpha-1: True North Strong, More

Highspots Wrestling Network has added a few new pieces of content to the service, including Alpha-1 and more. You can see the latest content added below (per PWInsider)

* Ego’s Amigos Rascalz & Chris Bey

On this episode of Ego’s Amigos our “Wrestler Boy” Julian aka Ethan Page is joined by all three members of the Rascalz. The interview also gets a little “Dashing” with another guest. Topics Include:

-Japanese 7/11

-The Formation of the Rascalz

-Straight Bacon In Here

-Treehouse

-The Wedding

-Quarantine Life

* Alpha-1: True North Strong (July 2019)

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – Featuring:

– BMD vs RJ City

– PWA Canada Pure Violence Title Match: Eddie Osbourne vs Chris Logan vs JT Kirk vs Steve Brown

– Eric Cairnie vs Ethan Page

– New School Wrestling Tag Team Title Match: Fight Or Flight (Gabriel Fuerza and Vaughn Vertigo) vs The Quebec City Choir Boys (Judas and Seth Cassidy)

– Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs Shane Sabre

– Mark Wheeler vs Tyler Colton

– Outer Limits Title, Elimination Match: Justin Sane vs Jonny Deluca vs Alexia Nicole vs Trent Gibson vs Tyler Aero vs Clutch Jessie V vs Pretty Ricky Willdy

– Alpha Male Title Match: Kobe Durst vs LuFisto

* The Interview w/ Alicia Atout: Rocky Radley & Dynamite Didi