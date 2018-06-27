Quantcast

 

WWE News: New Day Competes in Last Night’s Post 205 Live Dark Match, Matt Hardy Loves Jeff Hardy’s Team With The Usos, Andrade Almas & Zelina Vega Warn The SD Locker Room

June 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
The New Day WWE

– According to Wrestlezone, after last night’s WWE 205 Live ended, Big E and Kofi Kingston faced The Miz and Samoa Joe. The match ended with Joe getting knocked out of the ring by a Trouble In Paradise. The New Day then hit a Midnight Hour to The Miz and pinned him.

– Matt Hardy posted the following last night’s WWE Smackdown, revealing that he thinks Jeff Hardy’s union with the Usos is tremendous…

– Duringlast night’s WWE Smackdown, Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas and Zelina Vega cut the following promo, putting the Smackdown locker room on notice…

