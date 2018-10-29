New Details on EVOLVE & WWE’s Relationship

According to Pwinsider.com, EVOLVE Champion Fabian Aichner and new EVOLVE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be appearing on all announced EVOLVE dates going forward. The site notes that idea behind the NXT talent appearing on the EVOLVE events goes back to one of the original discussed ideas surrounding the NXT-EVOLVE relationship several years ago. That wass to give underutilized NXT talents somewhere else to work while also giving Gabe Sapolsky (who now also works for WWE) a chance to help develop them.

At one time there was discussion that EVOLVE would take over the NXT Florida loop, but WWE has now opted for NXT talents performing at EVOLVE events. EVOLVE is now allowed to feature these talents on their streaming service, WWE will likely have the rights to any of the material featuring their talent for their own library and may have access to the entire EVOLVE library, similar to the company’s deals with ICW and PROGRESS in Europe.