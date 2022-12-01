New Details on Impact’s International Deal With DAZN

DAZN has announced some new details regarding its deal to air Impact Wrestling internationally. As announced yesterday, Impact signed a multi-year deal to air their programming internationally on the service, and DAZN posted a new article with additional details on which shows and events will be available on the service and which countries will be able to watch Impact on the service.

Impact will be available worldwide on DAZN, except for the following countries:

United States, India, American Samoa, Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, India, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Pakistan, Rwanda, Sao Tome & Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, St Helena and Ascension Island, Swaziland, Togo, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

DAZN will have exclusive access to Impact in Belgium, Brazil, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Slovakia, South Korea, and Sweden. All other countries will be non-exclusive or, in the case of the above countries, unavailable.

It was further noted that DAZN will air:

* IMPACT! The weekly flagship television show lands on DAZN the day after it has aired in the United States, except for Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Ukraine, who can watch the episodes seven days after they first air in the US.

* Before The IMPACT! The weekly show, which airs just before the main IMPACT! offering in the United States, will also land on DAZN the following day. For this show, that includes the above CIS countries.

* IMPACT! in 60: The weekly archive show will also be available each week on DAZN.

All 12 annual specials – including Impact! Plus events and the PPVs – will arrive on DAZN seven days after they first air.

