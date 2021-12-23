New Details Revealed Regarding Pro Wrestling Tees Data Breach

Some new details have been revealed about the data breach suffered by Pro Wrestling Tees early last month. As reported earlier this week, the company issued a statement stating that they became aware of a data breach from malware back on November 1st that saw a small number of credit card numbers get compromised. The company stated that they have done an investigation and found that no evidence was found showing “any current individual personal information was compromised.”

Fightful reports that on IDX’s informational website about the breach, it was noted that PWT has “conducted an extensive forensic investigation of its computer system and has enhanced cyber security protocols to eliminate the risk of this incident occurring again.”

The site notes that the customers weren’t notified sooner because the breach was “part of an active investigation with law enforcement agencies” and that the list of impacted customers was given to the data breach notification company to send out letters directly to those customers who were affected once the investigation was completed.

Fightful notes that only the Pro Wrestling Tees site was affected and ShopAEW, Global ShopAEW, All Elite Crate, and Pro Wrestling Crate were not affected.

Twitter user Joe Sposto shared an email response from Pro Wrestling Tees noting that they advised customers to use PayPal going forward. The email noted that they were instructed by their insurance carrier’s attorneys to allow them to handle all notifications to those affected as this only affected a small percentage of customers, and that “We were instructed not to post about this on social media because it would attract more hackers.”

Pro Wrestling Tees also said that they don’t store card info within their software, and that only those who used checkout page were affected. The source of the malware was identified and removed, and there is newer “high-end security to ensure this does not happen again.”