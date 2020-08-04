New Faction Attacks Power Generator on Raw (Clip)

WWE’s mysterious new faction made its debut tonight, attacking a power generator on Raw. On tonight’s show, the faction of five masked individuals attacked the generator which caused several power glitches during the show.

Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that while some are making comparisons to Antifa based on their look, the group is not intended to have a political slant to it. The “chaos” that they are unleashing is supposedly motivated by an attempt to, per the site, “loosen control over WWE Superstars and change the way the organization operates.”