wrestling / News
New Japan Announces WrestleKingdom 16 Cards
New Japan have announced almost-complete line-ups for the first two nights of WrestleKingdom 16 next month.
Night one of WrestleKingdom on January 4 will open with a pre-show Ranbo, with the final four advancing to a four-way match on night two for the provisional KOPW 2022 trophy.
As for the main card for the first night inside the Tokyo Dome, in reverse order we have:
– Kazuchika Okada challenging Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship
– Hiromu Takahashi challenging El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship
– YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto challenging Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
– EVIL challenging Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Championship
– Katsuyori Shibata’s return match against a TBA opponent
– United Empire’s Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon’s Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI
– Bullet Club’s KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero
– SHO vs. YOH
Night two of WrestleKingdom will take place inside the Tokyo Dome on January 5, with this card (again, in reverse order):
– Will Ospreay challenging the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion (Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi)
– Hiroshi Tanahashi challenging KENTA for the IWGP United States Championship in a no-disqualification match
– Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito
– SANADA vs. Great-O-Khan
– Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & SHO challenging the House of Torture’s EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO for the NEVER SIx Man Championships
– Provisional KOPW 2022 trophy match featuring the final four from Night One’s Ranbo
– Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano & Saya Kamitani (yes, the STARDOM match makes the main show)
– Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori challenge Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship
Both January 4 and January 5’s WrestleKingdom shows will air live on NJPW World – with English commentary. The January 8 WrestleKingdom show in Yokohama Arena has not had a card announced yet for the New Japan vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH event, and will not be streamed live on NJPW World.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Names CM Punk As Best Overall Wrestler Besides Himself in Q&A
- MJF Reportedly Receiving Interest From WWE, FOX & USA Network
- Ric Flair Says Bryan Danielson Is ‘Okay’, Not As Good As Kenny Omega or AJ Styles
- Tony Khan On WWE Contacting Him To Use AEW Stars For Non-Wrestling Projects, AEW’s Booking Of Sting