New Japan Announces WrestleKingdom 16 Cards

New Japan have announced almost-complete line-ups for the first two nights of WrestleKingdom 16 next month.

Night one of WrestleKingdom on January 4 will open with a pre-show Ranbo, with the final four advancing to a four-way match on night two for the provisional KOPW 2022 trophy.

As for the main card for the first night inside the Tokyo Dome, in reverse order we have:

– Kazuchika Okada challenging Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

– Hiromu Takahashi challenging El Desperado for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

– YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto challenging Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi for the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

– EVIL challenging Tomohiro Ishii for the NEVER Openweight Championship

– Katsuyori Shibata’s return match against a TBA opponent

– United Empire’s Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb vs. Los Ingobernables de Japon’s Tetsuya Naito, SANADA & BUSHI

– Bullet Club’s KENTA, Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero

– SHO vs. YOH

Night two of WrestleKingdom will take place inside the Tokyo Dome on January 5, with this card (again, in reverse order):

– Will Ospreay challenging the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion (Kazuchika Okada or Shingo Takagi)

– Hiroshi Tanahashi challenging KENTA for the IWGP United States Championship in a no-disqualification match

– Jeff Cobb vs. Tetsuya Naito

– SANADA vs. Great-O-Khan

– Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & SHO challenging the House of Torture’s EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi & SHO for the NEVER SIx Man Championships

– Provisional KOPW 2022 trophy match featuring the final four from Night One’s Ranbo

– Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid vs. Tam Nakano & Saya Kamitani (yes, the STARDOM match makes the main show)

– Rocky Romero & Ryusuke Taguchi, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori challenge Tiger Mask & Robbie Eagles for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Both January 4 and January 5’s WrestleKingdom shows will air live on NJPW World – with English commentary. The January 8 WrestleKingdom show in Yokohama Arena has not had a card announced yet for the New Japan vs. Pro Wrestling NOAH event, and will not be streamed live on NJPW World.