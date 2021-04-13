wrestling / News
New Japan Cup USA Continues on This Week’s NJPW Strong
April 13, 2021 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The New Japan Cup USA continues with the semifinals. Plus, an eight-man tag team match has been added. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Karl Fredericks, Kevin Knight, the DKC & Alex Coughlin vs. Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: Brody King vs. Lio Rush
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: Tom Lawlor vs. Hikuleo
This Friday on #njpwSTRONG, four become two in New Japan Cup USA!
After last week's phenomenal opening round, who makes the final?
Brody King vs Lio Rush!
Tom Lawlor vs Hikuleo!
Plus heated eight man tag team action!https://t.co/mSVpZ96iPi#njcupUSA pic.twitter.com/Gvuf7J0IbW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) April 13, 2021
