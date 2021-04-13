wrestling / News

New Japan Cup USA Continues on This Week’s NJPW Strong

April 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Strong - Hikuleo vs. Tom Lawlor

– NJPW has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The New Japan Cup USA continues with the semifinals. Plus, an eight-man tag team match has been added. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Karl Fredericks, Kevin Knight, the DKC & Alex Coughlin vs. Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Adrian Quest & Jordan Clearwater
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: Brody King vs. Lio Rush
* New Japan Cup USA Semifinals: Tom Lawlor vs. Hikuleo

