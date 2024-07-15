New Match Announced For MLW Summer Of The Beasts

The first singles bout has been set for the upcoming MLW Summer of the Beasts event as KENTA vs. AKIRA will take place. You can check out the announcement here:

KENTA vs. AKIRA at MLW Summer of the Beasts in NYC Aug. 29

MLW today announced KENTA vs. AKIRA in the Opera Cup Quarterfinals at MLW Summer of the Beasts live for free on YouTube Thursday, August 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Taking place on August 29 at the Melrose Ballroom, fans will witness a first-time ever clash between KENTA and AKIRA live in New York City on MLW’s YouTube channel for free.

The Opera Cup quarterfinals promise to deliver unforgettable matches, and the showdown between KENTA and AKIRA is no exception.

Both wrestlers secured their spots in the quarterfinals with impressive victories: KENTA triumphed over Bobby Fish this past Friday, while AKIRA emerged victorious against Ikuro Kwon last month in Atlanta.

This battle is set to be a fascinating collision of styles. KENTA, known worldwide for his heavy striking and grappling prowess, faces off against AKIRA, whose unpredictable blend of catch wrestling and death match tactics has garnered significant attention.

AKIRA has enjoyed a spectacular 2024, highlighted by his victory in the War Chamber match and a series of high-profile wins. However, his upcoming bout against KENTA represents his most formidable challenge to date. KENTA, a member of the infamous Bullet Club, is a decorated fighter with championships from New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Pro Wrestling NOAH adorning his resume.

KENTA’s goal is to make history by becoming the first Japanese wrestler to win the Opera Cup, a tournament steeped in tradition dating back to the late 1800s. The Opera Cup has long been regarded as wrestling’s oldest and most prestigious tournament, with the best wrestlers of each era competing in a grueling multi-day event for the chance to hold the grandest trophy in the sport.

As the anticipation builds for this historic match-up, the question on everyone’s mind is: Who will advance and take one step closer to making history as the 2024 Opera Cup winner?

Summer of the Beasts Card

Opera Cup 2024 Quarterfinals

KENTA vs. AKIRA

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM

Located in the heart of Long Island City just minutes away from Manhattan, Melrose Ballroom is one of New York City’s premiere exclusive venues for live performance, music, and entertainment shows.

Melrose Ballroom is located at: 36-08 33rd Street Long Island City, NY 11106.

PARKING

There is a parking garage 2 minutes away. Street parking available on a limited basis.

