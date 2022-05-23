wrestling / News

New Match Announced For NWA Alwayz Ready

May 23, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA Alwayz Ready Image Credit: NWA

A new singles match has been announced for next month’s NWA Alwayz Ready PPV. The NWA announced on Monday that Aron Stevens will face Trevor Murdoch in a bout that is being called “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”

You can see the updated card below for the show, which takes place on June 11th from Knoxville, Tennessee and airs live on PPV:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis
NWA National Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Chris Adonis
NWA TV Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Mims
NWA Tag Team Championship Match: La Rebelion vs. The Commonwealth Connection
NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: The Hex vs. Pretty Empowered
NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. KiLynn King
* Taya Valkyrie vs. Natalia Markova w/ Taryn Terrell
* The Mortons vs. The Fixers vs. AJ Cazana & TBA
* Aron Stevens vs. Trevor Murdoch

