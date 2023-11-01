Impact News: New Match For This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Former Producer Releases Book

– Impact Wrestling has announced a new match for this week’s show. The company announced on Wednesday that Moose, Brian Myers, & Deonna Purrazzo will take on SubCulture (Dani Luna, Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews) on Thursday’s episode.

The updated lineup for the show is:

* Grado vs. Trey Miguel

* Moose, Brian Myers, & Deonna Purrazzo vs. SubCulture

* Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

– Former TNA and WWE producer David Sahadi has released a new book. The book, My Dad My Dying Sun: A True Story of Love and Legends, was co-written with his late father Lou Sahadi. It is described as follows and is available here: