New NWA Ten Pounds of Gold Video Looks at Nick Aldis vs. Cody

– The latest NWA Pounds of Gold is online, and it took a look at Cody vs. Nick Aldis at last year’s All In for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. You can see the “unfiltered” video below, which is described as follows:

if you’ve watched #TenPoundsOfGold since it’s debut in 2017, you’ve been taken into the lives and careers of the men wrestling for and holding the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. It’s what brought this special unfiltered edition of Ten Pounds Of Gold with Nick Aldis vs. Cody Rhodes.

The most talked about match for Ten Pounds of Gold took place at ALL IN 2018. Before the show let out, the match everyone felt emotionally was that of Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis for most historic and richest prize in professional wrestling.