New NWA TV Champion Crowned On NWA Powerrr

New World Television Champion Crowned on ‘NWA Powerrr’

On the Dec. 10 episode of NWA Powerrr, Carson B. Drake did the unthinkable! Drake up-ended “The Non-Binary Nightmare” to become the new National Wrestling Alliance World Television Champion.

Drake’s climb to the coveted title began when he narrowly survived an earlier match with “The Warlord of the Wasteland.” Though Max the Impaler dominated much of the confrontation, neither competitor was able to secure victory within the customary 6:05 time limit for TV title matches broadcast on NWA Powerrr.

“Max battered Carson Drake throughout their battle,” says NWA Chief Operating Officer Joe Galli.

“My personal opinion calling the match was Carson barely survived in one piece,” continues Galli, also NWA’s senior broadcaster each week on NWA Powerrr. “He seemed to see things quite differently though. Carson told anyone who would listen Max could not beat him and demanded a rematch!”

Bolstered by the previous time limit draw, “CBD” received his second opportunity for the title at Samhain 2. A confident “Father” James Mitchell readily accepted on behalf of Max, the manager’s boundary-breaking monstrosity, demanding a “Hell Awaits” match at the Signature Live Event. With no time limit, no count-outs and no disqualifications, the action spilled throughout the WEDU Studios in Tampa.

Again Max dominated the majority of the clash, but a misguided assist by “The Sinister Minister” proved the deciding factor. In a shocking turn, Drake rolled a distracted Max up for a three-count, ending their historic reign with the NWA World TV title. Afterward, the enraged former champion unleashed a hellacious lariat on the managerial legend.

Now the future is uncertain for Max the Impaler. However, the path ahead for the newly-crowned TV champion is confirmed. He’s riding the biggest high of his career to date.

Drake entered the National Wrestling Alliance by way of NWA Exodus Pro – Midwest earlier this year. His questionable tactics and self-aggrandizing attitude won few friends, but quickly moved “The Most Successful Man in NWA” into title contention.

Drake competed for the National title at NWA 76. In Philadelphia he appeared to willingly allow “Big Strong” Mims to defeat him in the final moments of a four-way elimination match to fill the vacant championship.

Soon after, Drake targeted the World Television title. To many, Max the Impaler — who defeated Mims for the title in January 2024 at NWA Paranoia to begin a reign of terror as both the unified NWA World Television and Women’s tv champion — seemed an unstoppable force.

With a landmark victory on his side, and one of the most legendary titles in pro wrestling history around his waist, Drake moves toward 2025 more sure of himself than ever. However, he does face imminent challenges ahead.

NWA Looks That Kill is scheduled Dec. 14 in Dothan, AL. On Jan. 11, 2025, NWA SHOCKWAVE electrifies Forney, TX.

Both NWA Signature Live Events are expected to have all National Wrestling Alliance championships on the line. Drake’s opponents have not yet been named for either, but the NWA World Television title might well be up-for-grabs at each.