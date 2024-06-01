wrestling / News

New QR Code Airs On WWE SmackDown, Features New Messages

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
QR Code WWE Smackdown 5-31-24 Image Credit: WWE

A new QR Code aired on this week’s WWE Smackdown with new teases of what’s to come. The code aired during tonight’s show that led to a website featuring an archive of past clues.

At the bottom of the page was an image of crumbled-up handwritten notes, one of which said “Save Yourself” and another of which said “Will Tell You More Tomorrow.”

