wrestling / News
New QR Code Airs On WWE SmackDown, Features New Messages
May 31, 2024 | Posted by
A new QR Code aired on this week’s WWE Smackdown with new teases of what’s to come. The code aired during tonight’s show that led to a website featuring an archive of past clues.
At the bottom of the page was an image of crumbled-up handwritten notes, one of which said “Save Yourself” and another of which said “Will Tell You More Tomorrow.”
The new QR Code takes you to all the previous QR Codes. #SmackDown
When you click on the sad face at the bottom, it opens a note that seems to indicate there will be another message tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0KTsIHXaxS
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 1, 2024
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Natalya’s Contract Negotiations With WWE, When Talks Began
- Missy Hyatt Reveals She Once Dated Jim Ross, Says He ‘Rocked Her World’
- US Government Now ‘Interested Party’ In Janel Grant Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon & WWE
- Mark Henry on How Respected The Undertaker Was Backstage by Vince McMahon