New Segment Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 7, 2023 | Posted by
An additional segment is set for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Rampage that the Jericho Appreciation Society will speak on Wednesday’s show in Los Angeles.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* Best of Seven Series – Match Seven: Death Triangle vs. The Elite
* Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter
* Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page
* Bryan Danielson vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Lee Moriarty & Big Bill vs. Hook & Jungle Boy
* We’ll hear from the Jericho Appreciation Society
