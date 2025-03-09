New South HOSS All-Stars Tournament Night One Results 3.7.25: Jonathan Gresham Battles Richard Holliday, More

New South Pro Wrestling held the first night of their HOSS All-Stars tournament on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Gadsden, Georgia show below, per Fightful:

* Last Chance Battle Royal: Chris Crunk def. Marcus Dylan, Shean Christopher, Kohnor Martin, Jake Franklin, Harrison Haze, Wolfman Weaver, Bobcat, Kelly Keegan, and Bubba Bazz

* Round 1 Tournament Match: Hunter Drake def. Alec Price

* Round 1 Tournament Match: Cabana Man Dan def. Cheeseburger

* Round 1 Tournament Match: Stallion Rogers def. Jamesen Shook

* Round 1 Tournament Match: Big Dave def. Donnie Primetime

* Round 1 Tournament Match: Mad Dog Connelly def. Chris Crunk

* Round 1 Tournament Match: Tony Evans def. Brandon Williams

* Round 1 Tournament Match: Odinson def. Samuel Handsome

* Round 1 Tournament Match: Richard Holliday def. Jonathan Gresham