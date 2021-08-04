ROH Sets New Tag Team Match For Glory By Honor Night One

The Briscoes will be pulling double duty during the two-night ROH Glory By Honor show, with a match added to night one of the event. The promotion has announced that Jay and Mark Briscoe will face The Righteous (Bateman and Dutch) on the first night of the show, which takes place on August 20th in Philadelphia.

The team was already set to battle Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita on the second night of the show. You can see the full announcement below:

BRISCOES BATTLE THE RIGHTEOUS’ BATEMAN AND DUTCH AT GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 1

It’s a rare occasion when Jay and Mark Briscoe face a tag team that is every bit as nasty and violent as they are, but Aug. 20 at Glory By Honor Night 1 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena will be one of those rare occasions.

That night, the Briscoes will tangle with Bateman and Dutch of The Righteous.

While the 11-time former ROH World Tag Team Champion Briscoes are focused on working their way back into title contention, the monstrous duo of Bateman and Dutch seem more concerned with inflicting pain on their opponents than winning matches. Case in point: Dutch has only had two matches thus far in ROH, and he’s been disqualified in both.

Bateman and Dutch are willing to go to any lengths to please Righteous leader Vincent, who surely would be ecstatic if they were to decimate the most decorated tag team in ROH history.

Of course, getting the better of Sandy Fork, Del.’s favorite sons in a wrestling match or a brawl is a tall order for anyone. Since reuniting after their Fight on the Farm, the Briscoes are 2-0 and looking every bit like the baddest tag team on the planet.

Will the Briscoes give Bateman and Dutch a Sandy Fork-style beating? Or will it be a Righteous night in Philly? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!