New Team Set For USA Tag Title Battle Royal At NWA 74

A fourth team is now entered in the NEW USA Tag Team Championship Battle Royal at NWA 74. The NWA announced on Friday that Jordan Clearwater and Marshe’ Rockett, aka Gold Rushhh, will join the previously-announced Miserably Faithful (Sal The Pal and Gaagz The Gymp), The Now (Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus), and The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Rush Freeman) in the battle royal to crown the reinstated championships on night two of the PPV.

The updated lineup for the show, which takes place on August 27th and 28th in St. Louis, Missouri, is:

Night One

* NWA Women’s World Championship Match: Kamille (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* NWA National Heavyweight Championship Match: Jax Dane vs. Cyon

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Homicide (c) vs. Kerry Morton

* Burke Invitational for NWA Women’s Championship Match on Night 2: Samantha Starr vs. KiLynn King vs. Tootie Lynn vs. Missa Kate vs. More TBA

* Tables Match: Bully Ray vs. Mike Knox

* Matt Cardona vs. TBA

Night Two

* NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Tyrus

* NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille OR Taya Valkyie (c) vs. Winner of Burke Invitational

* NWA Women’s Tag Team Championship Street Fight: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex.

* NWA United States Tag Team Championships 10-Team Battle Royale: Gold Rushhh vs. The Now vs. Miserably Faithful vs. The Ill Begotten vs. Six More Teams TBA