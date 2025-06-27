New World Tag Team Champions Crowned at MLW Summer Of The Beasts

We have new MLW World Tag Team Champions following Thursday’s Summer of the Beasts show. Donovan Dijak & Bishop Dyer won the title on the YouTube-streamed show, appearing as the mystery opponents for champions Magnus and Rugido. Billed as the Skyscrapers, they picked up the win to claim the titles.

This marks the first run with the title for both men and ends Los Depredadores’ reign at 56 days. They defeated Satoshi Kojima and Shigeo Okumura to win the championships at CMLL vs. MLW on May 2nd.