Various News: Updated NEW Wrestling Under the Stars Card, Jay Mohr On Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw

– Northeast Wrestling has an updated card for their Wrestling Under the Stars show this weekend. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on Saturday in Niles, Ohio.

* Matt Riddle vs. TBA

* Matt Taven vs. TBA

* Swipe Right vs. TBA

* Victorious BRG & Brock Anderson vs. Waves and Curls

* Spencer Slade vs. Shelton Benjamin

* MVP vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

* Isla Dawn vs. Rebecca Scott

* Maria Kanellis appears

